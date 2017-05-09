Nexcel technology ‘adds intelligence’ to oil management

Michael Nash talks to Nexcel’s new Technology Director Brian Fitzsimons about the innovative oil storage unit

Lubricant specialists have been eager to develop new oils that provide numerous benefits for OEMs, such as improving fuel economy, reducing emissions and enhancing driving performance. As a result, several grades of low viscosity engine oils have recently hit the market, many of which claim to have longer life cycles while simultaneously decreasing friction between mechanical components.

As well as launching new oils, Castrol continues to make progress on its Nexcel technology – a storage unit that could revolutionise the oil changing process for mass-market cars….