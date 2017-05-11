New 8 Series to secure BMW’s claim to luxury leadership

BMW confirmed new model and mobility plans in a bid to convince investors that it represented a solid investment for the future. By Megan Lampinen

BMW’s future proofing may involve hefty investment in new megatrends, but the company is keeping traditional vehicle development at the heart of its strategy. Chief Executive Harald Krüger opened this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) by talking about the Group’s progress in becoming a “mobility provider” and entering “new business segments,” but he ended with confirmation of what could be a pivotal new model series….