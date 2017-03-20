Interview: Michael Cole, Chief Operating Officer, Kia Motors Europe

Freddie Holmes sits down with Kia’s COO to discuss the brand’s transformation during a convergence of major industry trends

The 2017 Geneva Motor Show was a significant event for Kia, launching the Plug-in Hybrid versions of the Niro and Optima Sportswagon, as well as the European debut for the new Stinger – its most powerful model to date – and the refreshed Picanto. The OEM made its appearance at the show off the back of a strong start to the year, with Kia Motor Europe (KME) sales up 11% in February and plans to surpass 3% market share in Europe for the first time, in 2017.

In an exclusive interview with Automotive World, KME’s Chief Operating Officer, Michael Cole, explained how the company is looking to continue the success story….