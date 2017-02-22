Home > Analysis > From incremental to step change: congestion solutions grow bolder

From incremental to step change: congestion solutions grow bolder

February 22, 2017

The cost of road congestion today is staggering and demands bold approaches, argue industry players. By Megan Lampinen

Traffic congestion costs everybody money – motorists, businesses, economies, etc. In some of the most gridlocked cities of the world drivers spent on average more than 100 hours stuck in congestion last year. “The cost of this congestion is staggering, stripping the economy of billions, impacting businesses and costing consumers dearly,” commented Graham Cookson, Chief Economist at connected car specialist Inrix. The company puts together a regular Traffic Scorecard, analysing and ranking the impact of traffic congestion in 1,064 cities across 38 countries. Coming up with solutions, however, isn’t as straightforward….

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017