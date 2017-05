Ford's new CEO has brought back Sherif Marakby from Uber and shuffled around a few areas of responsibility, but other than that he's kept much of the same leadership team. By Megan Lampinen

Ford’s new Chief Executive is not wasting any time in assembling his team. Just two days after his own appointment to the top role, Jim Hackett has outlined a widespread senior executive reshuffle. Shareholders were clamouring for change, and Hackett is keen to demonstrate he’s heard the message….