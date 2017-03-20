Emissions-free means NEV, says BYD

BYD is pursuing strategies in both the automotive and mobility spheres to help reduce emissions and free China from the blight of smog and pollution. By Xavier Boucherat

It was 2003 when Build Your Dreams Company (BYD), a rechargeable battery manufacturer, acquired the failing Tsinchuan Auto Company, and with it, the production license required to build passenger cars in China. BYD Auto was launched soon after, and in 2008 the company put the world’s first ever plug-in hybrid, the F3DM, into production. BYD would go on to experience significant growth, claiming the title of world’s largest new energy vehicle (NEV) …