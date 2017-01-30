Why and how electric drive is on its way into trucks

Electric drive has the potential to change the trucking industry drastically. Heavy trucks have long relied on diesel engines to provide the huge amounts of torque and power necessary to move heavy loads. The efficiency of the diesel engine and the high energy density of liquid fuel has also made it popular for smaller commercial trucks that make multiple short journeys to deliver goods and services. The downsides of the diesel engine – noise, vibrations, and emissions – have been tolerated as long as overall fleet costs are kept as low as possible….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing