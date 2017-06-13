No driver, no broker: disruptive technologies to redefine freight industry

From platooning to autonomous fleets and Uber Freight, trucking economics are not what they used to be. By Megan Lampinen

Disruptive technologies are reshaping the freight industry, demanding preparation and investment today for a future that is anything but certain. Autonomous trucking promises to have the biggest impact, but the details of how it plays out are still anybody’s guess. Experts at FTR aim to help transport players make as educated a guess on this front as possible….