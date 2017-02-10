Demand and infrastructure – key hurdles for the connected car in India

Only once infrastructure improves and consumers become more open to connectivity will India see an increase in connected vehicles, writes Freddie Holmes

While India is home to one of the largest smartphone markets in the world, it also has the unfavourable issue of patchy network coverage. These trends do not work hand in hand for India’s connected car aspirations, and the automotive industry is working closely with telecoms providers to resolve the issue.

Developing infrastructure that can support faster, universal connectivity is one of the key challenges for the connected car in India, observes Prabhjit Didyala, Managing Director for Automotive and Industrial Equipment, Accenture Strategy, Accenture in India.

“There is a big push towards a more digitised India with smart cities, growing connectivity and smartphone penetration,” he says….