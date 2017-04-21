COMMENT: HD sector verticalisation forces supply chain repositioning

BY OLIVER DIXON. The Cummins-Eaton AMT JV – an elegant solution to two distinct problems

If it had been a novel, one would have stopped reading after the first chapter, so obvious was the plot line. The announcement on the part of Cummins and Eaton that they would form a joint venture to produce automated manual transmissions (AMT) was cloaked in a predictability akin to night following day. It’s reasonable to ask why it took them so long….