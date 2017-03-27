Changan R&D pools global resources for Chinese offensive

Radovan Miucic, Senior Intelligent Vehicle Engineer at Changan's US R&D Centre, speaks to Megan Lampinen about the advances in connected vehicle technology coming out of Michigan

Changan may be Chinese at heart but its R&D efforts are decidedly global. Along with domestic centres located in Chongqing, Shanghai, and Beijing the company also conducts research out of Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. The US unit, located in Plymouth, Michigan, started operations in January 2011, marking the first R&D centre by a Chinese OEM in the state. Today the team there is devoted to developing advanced technologies for connected vehicles. Automotive World spoke to Radovan Miucic, Senior Intelligent Vehicle Engineer in the Intelligent Vehicle Group at Changan US R&D Centre, about the important work coming out of the unit….