BMW looks ahead to ‘reliable and trustworthy’ legal framework for autonomous driving

Michael Nash talks to BMW’s Manfred Poschenrieder about autonomous driving and changes to German law

The testing of autonomous cars on public roads has been taking place across the US for several years, with numerous OEMs obtaining permits to carry out tests in California and Nevada. Testing in Europe, however, is in its infancy.

In November 2016, Ford announced that it would expand its testing of autonomous cars on public roads to Europe in 2017. BMW could soon follow suit….