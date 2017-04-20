Auto Shanghai: market size alone secures show significance

The world's largest automotive market opens the door on the latest developments from OEMs and suppliers, highlighting continued interest in clean and connected technologies. By Megan Lampinen

Automotive trade shows have been fighting to remain relevant in today’s quickly evolving industry landscape, but China’s Auto Shanghai still clearly remains an important event. Hosted by the world’s largest automotive market, the 17th International Automobile & Manufacturing Technology Exhibition opens to the public on 21 April but allows media in for an early glimpse on the 19th and 20th. More than 1,000 companies have flocked to the event, eager to promote their latest developments to a massive audience….