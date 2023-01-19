Volkswagen Group model plans and production forecast to 2027

The latest automaker strategy report by Automotive World examines Volkswagen Group’s future model plans and forecasts the company’s production output for the period to 2027

This report is an essential source of information for anyone with interest in the operational activities and performance of the Volkswagen Group.

The study contains an overview of the company, plus details of its strategic plans and sales, brand strategies and product development.

Accompanying the report is an XL file containing a five-year production forecast and details of VW’s light vehicle future model plans.

Table of contents

    • Executive summary
    • Chapter 1: Company overview & strategic objectives
    • Chapter 2: Sales, brand strategy & model plans
    • Chapter 3: Production developments & outlook
    • Appendices (excel)
      • Model plans
      • Production by brand and model (2018-2022)
      • Production forecasts by brand and model (2023-2027)

