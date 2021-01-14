Strategy update: General Motors – 2021 edition

The latest automaker strategy report by Automotive World discusses the outlook for the General Motors over the next five years

   January 14, 2021
Strategy update: General Motors – 2021 edition

This report is an essential source of information for anyone with interest in the operational activities and performance of General Motors.

The study contains an overview of the company and its key alliances, plus details of its strategic plans and sales, product development and brand strategies.

Accompanying the report is an XL file containing a five-year production forecast and details of GM’s light vehicle future model plans.

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Chapter 1: Company overview & key alliances
  • Chapter 2: Sales, brand strategy and product development
  • Chapter 3: Production outlook
  • Appendices (excel)
    • Model plans
    • Production by brand and model (20016-2020)
    • Production forecasts by brand and model (2020-2025)

Close
Close