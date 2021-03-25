Traton (with Navistar): Strategy and performance update – 2021 edition

The latest OEM strategy report by Automotive World discusses the outlook for the Traton Group over the next five years

   March 25, 2021
Traton (with Navistar): Strategy and performance update

This 20-page report is an essential source of information for anyone with interest in the operational activities and performance of the Traton Group.

The study contains an overview of the company and its key alliances, plus details of its strategic plans and sales, product development and brand strategies.

Accompanying the report is an XL file containing a five-year production forecast and details of Traton’s future model plans.

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Chapter 1: Background & structure
  • Chapter 2: Sales
  • Chapter 3: Models & product development
  • Chapter 4: Production structure and outlook
  • Appendices (excel)
    • Production by brand (2016-2020)
    • Production forecasts by brand (2021-2025)

