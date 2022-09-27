North America’s new vehicle market: prospects to 2026 and beyond

This Automotive World report looks at the prospects for the passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors in North America from 2022 to 2026 and the potential for future mobility technologies and business models over the longer term.
Table of contents
List of figures
- Figure 1: North American & US LV demand 1990-2021
- Figure 2: Canada & Mexico LV demand 1990-2021
- Figure 3: LV demand index Canada, Mexico, US, 1990=100
- Figure 4: Average age (years), US LVs
- Figure 5: North America LV sales by segment, 2021
- Figure 6: Percentage of US vehicle purchases with financing
- Figure 7: Credit score profiles, new and used loan/lease
- Figure 8: Change in sales by brand, North American LVs, 2021 -v- 2020
- Figure 9: GDP forecasts
- Figure 10: North American LV demand, 1990-2026
- Figure 11: US truck cycle (unit sales 000s)
- Figure 12: North America and US sales, Class 4-8
- Figure 13: Canada and Mexico sales, Class 4-8
- Figure 14: Canada, Mexico and US sales index
- Figure 15: Brand shares (%) North America Class 4-8
- Figure 16: North American MHCV demand, 1992-2026
Executive summary
Chapter 1: North America’s new vehicle market – prospects to 2026
- Recent LV demand
- Market characteristics
- Tariffs, and trade agreements / wars
- Market shares
- Economic outlook
- Outlook for LV demand
- North America's Class 4-8 market
- Outlook for Class 4-8 demand
Chapter 2: Future mobility in North America—the industry perspective
- CHIPS Act could make the US a semiconductor powerhouse
- State—not federal—policy guides US autonomous driving
- Ride-hailing’s success in Canada depends on electrification
- Mexico’s vehicle manufacturing market could match China
- Where is the US headed with its CASE journey?
- Mineral wealth is the key to Canadian EV sector’s success
Appendix (Excel)
- Historic vehicle sales by OEM group and brand (2017-2021)
- Vehicle sales forecasts by OEM group and brand (2022-2026)
