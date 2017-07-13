China’s new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021

Despite an anticipated dip in demand in H2-2017, China’s light vehicle market is expected to grow to almost 28 million units by the end of the five-year period covered by this Automotive World new vehicle market outlook.
In China’s heavy CV sector, a demand peak in 2017 will be followed by a decline in 2018/19, before returning to near-2017 levels by the end of the forecast period.
Table of contents
- Executive summary
- Chapter 1: Recent light vehicle (LV) demand
- Chapter 2: Market characteristics
- Chapter 3: Market shares
- Chapter 4: Economic outlook
- Chapter 5: Outlook for LV demand
- Chapter 6: China’s heavy CV (HCV) market
- Chapter 7: Outlook for HCV demand
…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing