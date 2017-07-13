Home > Data > Commercial Vehicles Data > China’s new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021

China’s new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021

July 13, 2017

China's new vehicle market: Prospects to 2021

Despite an anticipated dip in demand in H2-2017, China’s light vehicle market is expected to grow to almost 28 million units by the end of the five-year period covered by this Automotive World new vehicle market outlook.

In China’s heavy CV sector, a demand peak in 2017 will be followed by a decline in 2018/19, before returning to near-2017 levels by the end of the forecast period.

Table of contents

  • Executive summary
  • Chapter 1: Recent light vehicle (LV) demand
  • Chapter 2: Market characteristics
  • Chapter 3: Market shares
  • Chapter 4: Economic outlook
  • Chapter 5: Outlook for LV demand
  • Chapter 6: China’s heavy CV (HCV) market
  • Chapter 7: Outlook for HCV demand

This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.

Next steps:

Editorial Schedule | Media Pack | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Copyright Information | © automotive world ltd. all rights reserved. 2017