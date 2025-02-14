Zeekr has acquired a majority stake in Lynk & Co

Combined, the two automakers aim for 40% growth in 2025 and a combined 710,000 in annual vehicle sales. By Stewart Burnett

On February 14 2025, Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand and Geely subsidiary Zeekr announced it had completed all necessary transactions to integrate fellow Geely brand Lynk & Co into its structure. Together, the two plan to achieve 40% growth in 2025, and have also set 200 cumulative international stores as a milestone target for the year.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/zeekr-has-acquired-a-majority-stake-in-lynk-co/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here