VW recalls almost 45,000 Audi vehicles due to software glitch

Volkswagen has issued a US recall for 44,387 Audi vehicles from the 2021 model year due to a potentially dangerous software glitch caused by an ageing flex-foil cable. The issue could result in the failure of the instrument panel display, causing drivers to lose access to key information such as the speedometer, warning lights, gear indicators, and mileage.
