Trump hints at temporary auto tariffs reprieve

President Trump has hinted at the possibility of a temporary reprieve on auto tariffs to provide automakers additional time to shift production and supply chains to the US. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump stated that certain car companies, currently reliant on parts made in Canada, Mexico, and other countries, simply weren’t ready to meet his demands.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?