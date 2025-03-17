Traton, Applied Intuition partner for software-defined trucks

Volkswagen-owned commercial vehicle unit, Traton, has announced a strategic partnership with vehicle software firm Applied Intuition to accelerate and scale the deployment of software-defined trucks. The software firm will provide AI-enhanced software products for Traton vehicles globally, as well as virtualised testing in a cloud-native environment to reduce development time.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?