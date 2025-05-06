Renault imbues next-gen e-LCVs with SDV capabilities

Renault has unveiled three new battery-electric light commercial vehicles (e-LCVs) — the Trafic, Goelette, and Estafette E-Tech — featuring 800-volt technology, fast-charging capabilities, and two battery options for varying range requirements. Developed in partnership with Volvo Group and CMA CGM through the Flexis joint venture, the models aim to cater to diverse business needs while integrating Renault’s new software-defined vehicle (SDV) architecture.
