Recycled battery materials outperform virgin counterparts

Researchers at Imperial College London demonstrated that Altilium’s recycled materials boast longer cycle life and faster charging. By Stewart Burnett

A 13 February 2025 study from Imperial College London has found that new energy technology firm Altilium’s recycled electric vehicle (EV) battery materials are capable of “significantly” outperforming their virgin counterparts. Among the benefits noted by the researchers were longer cycle life, faster charging times, lower procurement costs, and potentially enhanced cell stability.

