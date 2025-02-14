Nissan slashes FY 2024 outlook for third time

In its Q3 2024 results, Nissan posted a significant drop in profits and pledged to speed up the timeline of its promised turnaround. By Stewart Burnett

On 13 February 2025, Japanese automaker Nissan posted a 78% plunge in its Q3 operating profits to JP¥31.1bn (US$202m), falling short of analyst predictions and prompting it to lower its full-year 2024 forecast for the third time to JP¥120bn (-20%). The embattled automaker reiterated its pledge to turn around the company’s fortunes, promising an accelerated timeline in some areas.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/nissan-slashes-fy-2024-outlook-for-third-time/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here