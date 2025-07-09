Chery enters UK with SUVs after Omoda and Jaecoo success

Chery will launch its eponymous brand in the UK this summer with two electric SUVs, marking the Chinese automaker's third marque to enter the British market following Omoda in August 2024 and Jaecoo the following January. The automaker, which has been China's largest vehicle exporter for 22 consecutive years, will unveil its first UK model at the Goodwood Festival of Speed which runs from 10-13 July.