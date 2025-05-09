Nissan scraps plans for US$1.1bn Japanese battery plant

Nissan continues hacking away at spending as it attempts to claw its way out of an ongoing financial crisis. By Stewart Burnett

Embattled Japanese automaker Nissan has announced that it will scrap plans for a JP¥153bn (US$1.1bn)  lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery plant in Kitakyushu, Japan, as part of a broader restructuring strategy to address its worsening financial crisis. The project, first announced in January—well into the crisis—was expected to produce cost-effective LFP batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and create 500 jobs. 

