MAN launches in-house battery production in Germany

In a significant expansion of its electrification ambitions, MAN Truck & Bus has launched in-house battery production at its Nuremberg plant in Germany, marking a significant expansion in its electric vehicle operations. The Traton-owned truckmaker stated the plant will be capable of producing 50,000 battery packs annually, with the option to double to 100,000 depending on future demand.
