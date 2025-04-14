MAN launches in-house battery production in Germany

MAN is set to spend upwards of €250m on battery production and technology development at its Nuremberg plant. By Stewart Burnett

In a significant expansion of its electrification ambitions, MAN Truck & Bus has launched in-house battery production at its Nuremberg plant in Germany, marking a significant expansion in its electric vehicle operations. The Traton-owned truckmaker stated the plant will be capable of producing 50,000 battery packs annually, with the option to double to 100,000 depending on future demand. 

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/man-launches-in-house-battery-production-in-germany/

