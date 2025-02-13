Kpit partners with Trentar to produce sodium-ion batteries

Kpit believes its sodium-ion technology can help lower the price of entry into the EV market, particularly for Indian consumers. By Stewart Burnett

Indian engineering corporation Kpit announced on 12 February 2025 that it will partner with compatriot energy solutions firm Trentar to commercialise its sodium-ion battery technology. As part of the technology transfer agreement, Trentar will invest in 3GW/h of manufacturing capacity with Kpit receiving upfront technology transfer fees and additional royalty fees over the next eight years. 

