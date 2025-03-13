Kenworth brings ADAS to the T680 series

Kenworth has announced a range of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) packages for its T680 series of long-haul tractor trucks. Compatible models will be eligible to access three packages (ADAS, ADAS Pro, and ADAS Premier), all of which include adaptive cruise control with proprietary ACC Stop and Auto Go features, as well as a pedestrian-focussed emergency braking features and a high beam assist.
