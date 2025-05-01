Hyundai unveils latest Xcient fuel cell truck

Plus’ SAE Level 4 autonomous driving system will be integrated into the new fuel cell truck. By Stewart Burnett

Hyundai unveiled its new Xcient Fuel Cell heavy-duty truck at the ACT Expo 2025 in Anaheim, marking the automaker’s latest step in pushing for a hydrogen mobility ecosystem. Designed specifically for the North American market, the Class 8 truck features upgraded technology for zero-emissions freight operations, and is compatible with Plus’ SAE Level 4 autonomous driving system.

The truck is equipped with a 180 KW hydrogen fuel cell system comprising two 90 KW stacks, a 72 KW/h battery pack, and a 350 KW electric motor. Its ten hydrogen tanks offer a combined capacity of 68 kg, providing a driving range of over 450 miles under typical load conditions. Hyundai touts that it is fully capable of heavy-duty applications, with a gross combination weight of up to 37,190 kg. Included in the driver-assist safety features are collision avoidance, lane departure warnings, and smart cruise control to enhance safety and driver comfort. Hyundai also showcased the Plus autonomous driving system at the expo.

“At Hyundai Motor, we are redefining the future of clean logistics with innovative solutions that prioritize safety, efficiency and sustainability,” said Ken Ramirez, Head of Global Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Business, during remarks at the expo. “By leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features and forging strategic partnerships to enhance operations and infrastructure, we are empowering our fleet partners to navigate a rapidly changing landscape and lead the transition to a smarter and more sustainable future.”