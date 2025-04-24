GM doubles down on ICE support at its Ohio plant

General Motors is ramping up production of transmissions at its facility in Toledo, Ohio, as part of a broader shift to increase its support for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. A GM spokesperson clarified to Reuters that the move has little to do with tariffs, but instead is intended to align “with current market demand and manufacturing resiliency.”
