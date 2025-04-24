GM doubles down on ICE support at its Ohio plant

The development follows previously-announced US$760m plans to retool the Ohio plant to support e-drive production. By Stewart Burnett

General Motors is ramping up production of transmissions at its facility in Toledo, Ohio, as part of a broader shift to increase its support for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. A GM spokesperson clarified to Reuters that the move has little to do with tariffs, but instead is intended to align “with current market demand and manufacturing resiliency.”

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/gm-doubles-down-on-ice-support-at-its-ohio-plant/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here