GAC pivots to hybrids in Europe in wake of EC tariffs

Chinese state-owned automaker GAC is pivoting its strategy for the European market just weeks ahead of launching its Aion electric vehicle brand on the continent. Now faced with unforeseen duties of over 45%, it plans to refocus on hybrids—which remain exempt from tariffs—and is currently in talks with four EU countries to establish a local production hub.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?