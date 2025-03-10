Farizon begins mass production of fuel cell heavy truck

Geely-owned Chinese truck maker Farizon has begun mass production of its hydrogen fuel cell truck, the Xinghan G 200 kW. The first 100 units have rolled off the production line at the truck maker’s factory in Tianjin and are set for delivery to customers including the ports in Tianjin and Huangha; another 500 trucks are slated for production in the coming months.
