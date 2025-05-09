Detroit automakers lash out over US-UK trade deal

The tariffs continue to wreak chaos and uncertainty on major automakers on a rotating basis. By Stewart Burnett

The US-UK trade deal has sparked backlash from a lobbying group representing the Detroit Big Three, which claims it unfairly benefits British automakers while leaving their local counterparts unfairly exposed to steep tariffs. Under the deal, the US will reduce its 25% automotive tariff to 10% for up to 100,000 UK-made vehicles annually—a move Detroit’s “Big Three” argue undermines the competitiveness of USMCA-compliant vehicles from Mexico and Canada.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/detroit-automakers-lash-out-over-us-uk-trade-deal/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here