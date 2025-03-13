China’s Sunwoda to build US$1bn battery plant in Thailand

The Investment Board of Thailand announced on 13 March 2025 that it had approved a US$1bn investment from Chinese battery manufacturer, Sunwoda, to build a local electric vehicle (EV) battery plant. The latest in a series of moves to expand EV production capacity in Southeast Asia’s largest car manufacturing hub, the plant will focus on lithium-ion batteries and could create as many as 1,000 new jobs.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?