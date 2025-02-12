CATL’s HK listing will help raise funds for global expansion

After heavy industry speculation, CATL has filed an application to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The listing is expected to be among the largest in the city’s history at more than US$5bn, which CATL has stated will help it to raise funds to boost its plans for international expansion.
