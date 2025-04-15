CATL reports a turnaround in profits for Q1 2025

CATL, the world’s largest electric vehicle battery manufacturer, reported a 32.9% year-on-year increase in net profit for the first quarter of 2025, reaching CN¥13.96bn (US$1.91 billion). Revenue also grew by 6.2% to CN¥84.7bn during the same period, marking the company’s fastest profit growth in nearly two years and ending five consecutive quarters of revenue declines.
