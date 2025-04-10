BYD launches megawatt-charging Han L and Tang L in China

Chinese new energy vehicle giant BYD has officially launched the Han L sedan and Tang L SUV in China, its first two electric vehicles (EVs) equipped with one megawatt charging capabilities. BYD first announced its 10C megawatt charging technology back in March 2025—one month after it unveiled the God's Eye autonomous driving system which is also being showcased in the new EVs.
