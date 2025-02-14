BYD has acquired mining rights in Brazil’s ‘lithium valley’

Chinese new energy vehicle brand BYD acquired mining rights for two plots of land in Brazil, according to a 14 February 2025 report by Reuters. The acquisitions, which took place in 2023, are located in Jequitinhonha Valley—otherwise known as Brazil’s lithium valley—and are set to strengthen BYD’s vertical integration outside the US.
