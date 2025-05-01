Bloomberg: Rivian amassed stockpile of tariff-free batteries

Rivian has been quietly stockpiling batteries from Chinese supplier Gotion and South Korea’s Samsung SDI to mitigate the impact of President Trump’s tariffs on imported auto components, according to a 30 April report by Bloomberg. The strategy was intended to pre-empt the cost pressures resulting from Trump’s trade policies and ensure a stable battery supply for Rivian’s electric delivery vans, SUVs, and pickups.
Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading
Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research
Already a member?