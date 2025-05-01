Bloomberg: Rivian amassed stockpile of tariff-free batteries

Rivian’s stockpiling of batteries from Samsung SDI and Chinese supplier Gotion actually precedes the 2024 election. By Stewart Burnett

Rivian has been quietly stockpiling batteries from Chinese supplier Gotion and South Korea’s Samsung SDI to mitigate the impact of President Trump’s tariffs on imported auto components, according to a 30 April report by Bloomberg. The strategy was intended to pre-empt the cost pressures resulting from Trump’s trade policies and ensure a stable battery supply for Rivian’s electric delivery vans, SUVs, and pickups.

Subscribe to Automotive World to continue reading

Sign up now and gain unlimited access to our news, analysis, data, and research

Subscribe

Already a member?

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news/bloomberg-rivian-amassed-stockpile-of-tariff-free-batteries/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here