Zero-emission vehicle innovator Wisdom Motor brings the Gulf nations’ first 12-meter Hydrogen City Bus in new cooperation to support the UAE’s green mobility agenda

Cooperation adds the UAE and GCC region to the company’s global footprint

As the world focuses on climate change in the coming weeks, Wisdom Motor, a technology company that designs and develops zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced a cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, to provide new green mobility solutions to the Emirate through its distributor EGME (part of the Al Fahim Group). Under this significant cooperation, Wisdom Motor joins other international brands to support ITC’s Green Bus Assessment Programme contributing towards the region’s proactive efforts to embrace sustainability.

Mr. Cliff Zhang, Chairman of the board of directors of Wisdom Motor and Chairman of Templewater (the company’s investor), commented: “We are proud to partner with the ITC to bring our cutting-edge technology and customised hydrogen-powered vehicles to Abu Dhabi. This cooperation not only reinforces the quality and competitiveness of Wisdom Motor, but it is also a significant milestone for our company in entering the GCC market by bringing in the first 12-Meter Hydrogen City Bus into the region, while reaffirming our commitment to promoting sustainable mobility solutions worldwide. As a relatively young company, we are excited to join other global providers in contributing to the UAE’s ambitious sustainability vision, and we look forward to expanding our presence in this region.

Mr Zhang, added, “This landmark cooperation is an example of how young companies can drive positive change in the world. As governments and businesses join hands to champion sustainability initiatives, I believe Wisdom Motor’s technology and innovative approach will play a critical role in reshaping our zero-emission future.”

Wisdom Motor – designing safe, innovative and sustainable mobility solutions

As an innovative zero-emission commercial vehicle solution provider headquartered in Hong Kong, Wisdom Motor has achieved numerous milestones and expanded globally by providing highly customizable and state-of-the-art commercial vehicles through a combination of technology, customization and precision manufacturing at its production hub of over 480,000 sq m located in Fujian, China. As a disruptor to the traditional commercial vehicle supply chain, Wisdom Motor’s capabilities include a short turnaround delivery time, customized engineering capabilities, a state-of-the-art monocoque structure and in-house composite materials. In just five years, the company is supplying to a worldwide footprint, including the UK, Germany, France, the Nordics, Australia, Japan and Korea. In its home-base in Hong Kong, the company is the first provider of hydrogen-powered double-decker bus, also being the first tri-axle double-decker bus anywhere in the world.

Hydrogen vehicles – a viable and efficient energy source

Wisdom Motor’s hydrogen-powered vehicle represents a cutting-edge solution that underscores the technology and sustainability advantages of hydrogen fuel. As a fuel source for long distance commercial transportation, hydrogen offers unparalleled advantages. It is lightweight and boasts nearly three times the energy density of diesel per unit of mass, all while producing zero-emissions. In each market, Wisdom Motor works with its partners to develop the infrastructure needed to make hydrogen fuel readily available and competitively priced.

SOURCE: Wisdom Motor