Zenzic: New future-mobility accelerator launches

The Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC) and Zenzic have joined forces to launch a new business accelerator – Mobilise. The programme will combine elements of APC’s award-winning Technology Developer Accelerator Programme (TDAP) with the technical validation opportunities currently provided by Zenzic’s CAM Scale-Up UK initiative through CAM Testbed UK’s extensive network of world-leading testing facilities.

Funded by the government’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) and Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles, Mobilise will provide opportunities for ambitious start-ups, SMEs, and spinouts developing zero-emission, and Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) products, services, and solutions to progress their early-stage businesses towards investment and market readiness.

Grant funding of up to £180,000 is available with the opportunity to apply for further booster funding of £75,000. Businesses will be supported on the 18-month programme of structured coaching sessions through a network of investment and industry mentors to help them develop their commercialisation strategies.

APC and Zenzic have deep experience running accelerators of this sort. The 100+ businesses that have been through their previous TDAP and CAM Scale-Up UK programmes have raised over £380 million of private investment and made significant commercial progress following their time on the programmes.

Head of Product, APC, Josh Denne said: “We are on a journey to accelerate our arrival at a safer, smarter, and more sustainable future. This is our shared destination for the automotive industry and wider mobility sector. Although navigating two distinct pathways, net-zero and connected and automated mobility (CAM), we recognise that these pathways frequently intersect. We are proud to launch the Mobilise accelerator, an opportunity to work together and strengthen our product offering for industry, government, and academia, positioning ourselves to better support the innovative start-ups, spinouts and SMEs that will help the UK arrive at net zero by 2050.”

Mark Cracknell, Programme Director, Zenzic said: “The Future of Mobility will be built on the back of innovative SME’s bringing both net-zero and CAM technologies to market and working together to enhance the Transport and Automotive sectors. Mobilise works for ambitious SMEs in the sector, – whether start-ups or university spinouts. We also support more mature SME organisations that can benefit from the programmes’ business strategy and development mentoring.”

Mobilise applicants will be:

Ambitious UK-based micro, small and medium-sized companies.

Businesses developing either zero-emission mobility or Connected and Automated Mobility (CAM) technology, products, or services.

Businesses that can demonstrate at least the feasibility of their technology concept through modelling or initial prototyping.

Businesses should be open to exploring routes to market for their technology and be able to benefit from programme activities.

Key competition dates:

10 January 2025 – Competition opens

19 March 2025 at 12pm GMT – Application deadline

SOURCE: Zenzic