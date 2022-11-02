Zeem Solutions signs purchase order for 100 zero-emission Nikola Tre battery-electric trucks

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation, energy supply and infrastructure solutions, and Zeem Solutions, the innovative zero-emission EV “fleet-as-a-service” provider, today announced Zeem has executed a purchase order for 100 Nikola Class 8 Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) to ensure immediate availability of electric trucks for freight and logistics companies utilizing Zeem’s all-inclusive EV depot fleet solution

Nikola Corporation, a global leader in zero-emissions transportation, energy supply and infrastructure solutions, and Zeem Solutions, the innovative zero-emission EV “fleet-as-a-service” provider, today announced Zeem has executed a purchase order for 100 Nikola Class 8 Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) to ensure immediate availability of electric trucks for freight and logistics companies utilizing Zeem’s all-inclusive EV depot fleet solution.

Zeem is focused on delivering better economics and a faster, simpler way for commercial fleets to transition to BEVs. By bundling electric vehicles, charging solutions, maintenance, and other services as a flat operating expense, fleets can deploy EVs without waiting. Zeem’s purchase order for the 100 Nikola Tre BEVs will help to satisfy Zeem’s current customer demand at their California depot and other future national locations. Nikola has entered into commercial production of its Class 8 vehicles and has immediate availability to supply customers like Zeem.

“Zeem Solutions is pioneering a new way for fleets to adopt battery-electric commercial vehicles by providing the vehicles, charging, parking and maintenance with maximum availability and minimal capital investment,” said Nikola President, Commercial Pablo Koziner. “Nikola is committed to supporting Zeem to ensure their customers receive maximum value and best-in-class support.”

“Over the last year, we have seen major demand for Class 8 tractors from fleet operators and the Nikola team has a well-built production vehicle that is deliverable today and fits the range requirements of our customers,” said Paul Gioupis, CEO, Zeem Solutions. “The Nikola team has been great to work with, they care about their customers, and we look forward to deploying their vehicles throughout 2023.”

Through this partnership, Nikola and Zeem plan to work towards accelerating the adoption of zero-emission commercial trucks by providing a pathway for fleets to experience the benefits of BEV technology while helping companies meet their sustainability goals economically.

SOURCE: Nikola