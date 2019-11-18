Yanfeng wins Automotive Brand Contest accolade for XiM20 Concept Vehicle

Han Hendriks, Chief Technology Officer of Yanfeng Technology and Tony Elenbaas, Vice President and General Manager, Europe and South Africa for Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) and Francois Stouvenot, Executive Vice President Commercial for YFAI, accepted the award. It was presented during the press days of the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. The Automotive Brand Contest is the only neutral, international design competition for automotive brands and has emerged as a worldwide important event in the sector. With the competition, the German Design Council honors outstanding product and communication design and draws attention to the fundamental importance of brand and brand design in the automotive industry.

“Less than a week after the XiM20 made its European debut, we are pleased to receive an Automotive Brand Contest 2019 award,” said Han Hendriks. “We are pleased to be one of only 11 companies selected in this category as an honoree.”

The XiM20 is a fully autonomous rideshare concept, offering new consumer experiences that are customizable to passenger’s preferences to better suit their journeys. XiM20 is a reflection of the most in-depth primary research the company has done to date.

SOURCE: Yanfeng