Yanfeng Automotive Interiors opens a new plant in Serbia

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI), the global leader in automotive interiors, celebrates the opening of its new plant in the Šumadija district. Together with high-ranking officials and industry representatives, the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kragujevac was unveiled today. As a new employer in the region, the company is looking to recruit up to 800 new employees over the next few years.

“With this new plant in Serbia, we are expanding our manufacturing capacity in Eastern Europe’s growth markets and responding to our customers’ increasing presence in the region,” said Tony Elenbaas, Vice President & General Manager, Europe & South Africa at Yanfeng Automotive Interiors.

The company manufactures automotive interior components in a production area of approximately 18,500 square meters and has already created approximately 180 new jobs in the region. The plant is designed for up to 800 employees. Employee numbers are to be gradually increased year after year.

This is the company’s first plant in Serbia.

The good infrastructure in place and the availability of skilled workers in the Kragujevac region were key to selecting this location. Other factors included its central location in Southeast and Central Europe and proximity to other YFAI plants in Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

