Yanfeng and SemsoTec partner to enhance in-vehicle HMI

The partnership strives to create a unique in-vehicle user experience by accelerating seamless Human Machine Interface (HMI) integration into all surfaces of future vehicle interiors. It extends to development, production and commercialization of automotive components.

“SemsoTec and Yanfeng are a perfect fit. Together we can offer innovative and integrated solutions tailored to our customers’ needs in the automotive industry,” said Han Hendriks, Chief Technology Officer at Yanfeng Technology.

“By combining our expertise, we can accelerate design and development activities, providing advantages for our customers along the entire value chain.”

“With Yanfeng we can expand our activities in the automotive industry and focus on bringing next-generation HMI into vehicles for all customers and markets,” said Jochen Semmelbauer, CEO and founder of SemsoTec.

SOURCE: Yanfeng