XPeng reveals latest 480 kW supercharging technology

XPeng Inc. today hosted its Supercharging Media Day in Guangzhou, outlining the progress and development of its charging technology, as well as its plans to create an extensive charging network.

Embracing a Fully Electric Future

“There is a long-lasting debate in our industry regarding the advantages of fully electric EVs (BEV) versus those of hybrid EVs (PHEV), and we’re firmly on the side of the former. As we all look to create a smarter and greener planet, we must choose a long-term commitment to sustainability over short-term returns. This means investing in fully electric EVs and charging technology,” said Xiaopeng He, Chairman and CEO of XPENG, at the company’s Supercharging Media Day.

The majority of hybrid EV models in the Chinese market offer an average driving range of between 50 km to 250 km (CLTC), while most A-class or higher BEVs boast a range of at least 450 km. This results in greater cost efficiency and practicality for BEV drivers. According to recent research, 90 percent of drivers in China travel less than 300 km per week, meaning that BEV owners will only need to charge their cars once a week even when using them every day.

“We anticipate that the sales of BEV priced at over 200,000 RMB will surge with the rapid development of a supercharging network,” Xiaopeng He affirmed in his speech.

XPENG Charging Location Number 1000

XPENG proudly announced the unveiling of its 1000th charging location today during the event, marking a significant milestone in the expansion of its charging network. As of today, XPENG’s charging network has covered 337 cities across China.

The extensive highway charging network is covering over 3500 km, with charging sites at major exits along the Beijing-Shanghai Expressway and Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau Expressway. The XPENG charging sites have also been opened along the 318 Sichuan-Tibet Expressway and the Circuit Expressway spanning the Qinghai-Tibet plateau. The comprehensive charging network provides XPENG owners flexibility and convenience while alleviating range anxiety.

A Carefree Charging Service

XPENG continues to focus on optimizing the experience of XPENG owners by providing exclusive charging services in major cities across China. There have been approximately three million charging sessions logged by XPENG owners so far and roughly 470,000 charging sessions were carried out using a reservation, significantly reducing the queuing time for drivers looking to charge their vehicles.

XPENG has also enhanced the entire charging experience by providing various intelligent features via the XPENG mobile APP, such as smart recommendations, charging reservations, plug and charge, and voice control.

During the Supercharging Media Day, XPENG announced the upcoming Parking Navigation Guided Pilot (PNGP) feature. The PNGP will be able to locate the nearest XPENG charging station and help drivers easily reach it using next-generation navigation technology.

Supercharging Technology Signals a New Era

At the heart of XPENG’s supercharging system is the S4 supercharging station that can deliver a maximum power output of 480 kW and a maximum current output of 670 A, setting the highest standard in the charging industry.

At the Supercharging Media Day, the first S4 supercharging station was unveiled at the Sunac Mall in Guangzhou, where a charging test was also conducted using XPENG G9, the company’s latest fully electric flagship SUV. With the S4 supercharging station, 200 km of range was added to the G9 in just 5 minutes.

Later this year, XPENG will begin deploying the S4 supercharging stations across 10 major cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen; more charging sites will be opened in other cities and major highways during 2023. By 2025, XPENG aims to open an additional 2000 supercharging stations across China.

SOURCE: XPeng