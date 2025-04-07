Xpeng official launch in Poland – An electric automotive revolution

Xpeng officially entered the Polish car market

Xpeng, a leading Chinese born high-tech and automotive company, has officially entered the Polish market with an exciting launch event held at the iconic MOXO club in Warsaw. Witnessed by several hundred prominent figures from the automotive, business, and media industries, Xpeng showcased three of its cutting-edge electric vehicles: the flagship G9 SUV, the ultra-intelligent G6 coupe SUV, and the sleek P7 sedan—each of which has earned the prestigious Euro NCAP 5-star safety rating. Another highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the futuristic eVTOL Xpeng X2, signaling a bold new chapter in AI-driven mobility that spans from smart EVs to flying cars.

Xpeng is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of AI-defined intelligent electric vehicles, advancing autonomous driving technologies, in-vehicle operating systems, and cutting-edge powertrain solutions. The company continues to expand rapidly in global markets, and Poland has become a key part of its European expansion strategy.

“We are proud to bring Xpeng to the Polish market. Our vehicles set a new standard for electric mobility by combining innovation, performance, and advanced technology. We believe Polish customers will appreciate our vision of the future of transportation”, said Deniz Mei, General Manager of New Market Development Department at Xpeng.

The exclusive distributor of Xpeng in Poland is Inchcape. With over 20 years of experience in the Polish automotive industry, Inchcape will provide comprehensive customer service and ensure availability of XPENG vehicles nationwide.

“The launch of Xpeng in Poland is a significant step for the e-mobility market. We are excited that Inchcape Poland can be part of this journey, offering customers the most advanced electric vehicles” – emphasized Witold Wcisło, Managing Director of Inchcape Poland. “We intend to develop the electric vehicle segment, and the conscious choice of the fastest-growing brand in this field – Xpeng – will certainly help us achieve that” – he added.

A New Standard of Electric Mobility

The first showroom in Warsaw has already opened, and Xpeng vehicles will be available in the remaining locations starting from April 2025. Xpeng vehicles are distinguished by their advanced technology, exceptional craftsmanship, and outstanding performance, catering to a broad spectrum of customer needs. Other highlights are:

Technological Innovation: Xpeng’s SEPA 2.0 (Smart Electric Platform Architecture) is an advanced EV development framework designed to enhance manufacturing efficiency, reduce software adaptation costs, and maximize charging capabilities through 800V fast-charging technology with 120 extra kilometers in just 5 minutes charging.

Xpeng’s CIB (Cell-Integrated-Body) technology integrates the battery directly into the vehicle’s body structure, improving chassis rigidity, optimizing interior space, and reducing overall vehicle weight.

High Quality: Xpeng interiors are finished with premium materials, while the intelligent system is powered by high-performance NVIDIA Orin X processors.

Worry free electric driving is something customers desire. The Xpeng comes with a 7 Year Warranty, free Over the Air Updates (OTA) and compromised electric range: The Xpeng P7 range is 576 km, the Xpeng G9 come up to 570 in just one charge and the G6 has a range up to 570 km, all according to WLTP cycle.

The Xpeng P7 AWD variant delivers 473 hp, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds. The Xpeng G9 Performance AWD model boasts 551 hp, reaching 100 km/h in only 3.9 seconds and the Xpeng G6 smart coupe SUV provides a maximum of 476 hp, accelerating in 4,0 seconds to 100 km/u.

Xpeng G9 – the intelligent flagship SUV

Xpeng G9 is the ultra-intelligent flagship SUV that combines luxury, state-of-the-art technology, and impressive performance. Its bold silhouette, aerodynamic details, and spacious interior with comfortable seats, a 2150W Dynaudio system with 22 high-fidelity speakers delivering an immersive 5D surround sound experience, and a panoramic roof provide a premium travel experience. With an 800V architecture and ultra-fast charging, the vehicle can regain 200 km of range in just 5 minutes, and charge up to 80% in under 20 minutes. Offering up to 570 km WLTP range and 551 hp, the G9 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. The XPILOT 4.0 intelligent system ensures advanced driver assistance. Depending on the configuration, the price will range from 252 900 PLN.

Xpeng G6 – the ultra smart coupe SUV

Xpeng G6 is a modern smart coupe SUV that blends sporty elegance with advanced technology. Its bold design features 20-inch wheels and a panoramic roof. With 280 kW charging, it can go from 10% to 80% battery in under 20 minutes, and offers up to 570 km WLTP range. The AWD version delivers 476 hp and accelerates to 100 km/h in 4 seconds. A spacious, high-quality interior with Xmart OS, a heat pump, V2L function, and a 960W sound system enhances everyday convenience. Depending on the configuration, the price will range from 203 900 PLN.

Xpeng P7 – A sporty stylish electric sedan

Xpeng P7 is a sleek and stylish electric sedan that fuses futuristic design with aerodynamic efficiency. Its flowing silhouette, hidden door handles, and full-width LED lights give it a modern, dynamic look. The AWD Performance version delivers 473 hp and sprints to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, while the RWD version offers 276 hp and up to 576 km WLTP range. The cabin impresses with luxury and technology, including the Xmart OS system, 10.25” and 14.96” displays, and XPILOT 3.0 for autonomous driving. With 400V charging, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in about 29 minutes. Depending on the configuration, the price will range from 216 900 PLN.

All models are covered by the NaszEauto subsidy program, a seven-year warranty, and a full service package.

Xpeng X2 eVTOL flying car – The future of air mobility

The Xpeng launch event in Poland also featured the country’s first presentation of the XPENG X2. This fully electric eVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) is the predecessor of the Xpeng AEROHT Land Aircraft Carrier, that was launched at the CES in Las Vegas a few months ago. This flying car makes personal flight accessible by simplifying operational processes and enhancing the user experience. With over 3,000 intent orders already received, this groundbreaking innovation the Land Craft Carrier is poised to become the world’s first mass-produced modular flying car, with deliveries planned for 2026.

SOURCE: Xpeng