Xpeng Motors announces ~US$500mn Series C+ financing

Xpeng Motors (the “Company”), a leading smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company in China, today announced the signing of its Series C+ financing of around US$500 million with a group of investors including Aspex, Coatue, Hillhouse Capital and Sequoia Capital China.

The signing of the Series C+ financing demonstrates investors’ confidence in the Company’s strategy, market positioning and its long-term vision as a leading Smart EV player in China.

The Series C+ financing further enhances the Company’s commitment to serving the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China by providing Smart EV experiences empowered by advanced technology.

Xpeng Motors has reached several milestones in 2020 to date, despite the impacts of Covid-19, including launching its second Smart EV model, the P7 sports sedan – in April 2020, and securing the production license for its self-built fully-owned factory in Zhaoqing, Guangdong Province in May 2020.

The Company announced its Series C funding round of US$400 million in November 2019.

SOURCE: Xpeng Motors